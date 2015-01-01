|
Holliday R, Borges LM, Stearns-Yoder KA, Hoffberg AS, Brenner LA, Monteith LL. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1998.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
32982838 PMCID
Rates of suicide and posttraumatic stress disorder remain high among United States military personnel and veterans. Building upon prior work, we conducted a systematic review of research published from 2010 to 2018 regarding: (1) the prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and suicide among United States military personnel and veterans diagnosed with posttraumatic stress disorder; (2) whether posttraumatic stress disorder was associated with suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and suicide among United States military personnel and veterans. 2,106 titles and abstracts were screened, with 48 articles included. Overall risk of bias was generally high for studies on suicidal ideation or suicide attempt and low for studies on suicide. Across studies, rates of suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and suicide widely varied based on study methodology and assessment approaches.
systematic review; suicide; posttraumatic stress disorder; suicide attempt; veteran; suicidal ideation; military personnel