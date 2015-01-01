|
Tamuli RP, Saikia B, Sarmah S, Patowary AJ. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2020; 9(6): 2854-2859.
32984138 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) or head injury is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally. TBI includes a fractured skull as an indicator of insult which can affect the treatment outcome as well. The development of any fracture depends on a combination of factors defining the intrinsic properties of the bone and the extrinsic factors related to the impact. A decrease in bone mass secondary to deficiency of calcium (Ca) and phosphorus (P) can be a significant factor intrinsic to the skull bone, which can modulate the outcome of the impact by increasing the susceptibility of bones towards fractures. We undertook this research to find out whether or not the Ca and P concentration in skull bone has a role to play as an intrinsic factor, in the development of skull fracture following Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs).
road traffic accidents (RTA); Energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy; skull fracture