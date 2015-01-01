Abstract

Several studies have investigated childhood trauma (ChT) and suicidality in psychosis. However, psychological factors intervening between ChT and suicidality are not well understood. The aims of this study were to explore the roles of negative schema and rumination in the relationship between ChT and suicidality in first-episode psychosis (FEP). Participants were 306 patients with FEP who were enrolled in the Korean Early Psychosis Cohort Study, a prospective naturalistic observational cohort study. ChT, suicidality, negative schema, and rumination were evaluated using the Early Trauma Inventory Self Report-Short Form, Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale, Brief Core Schema Scale, and Brooding Scale. In addition, psychopathology and depression were evaluated. Structural equation model and a phantom approach were employed to analyze the pathway from ChT to suicidality. We found close associations between ChT, rumination, negative schema, and suicidality. Importantly, negative schema played a direct intervening role in the relationship between ChT and suicidality in patients with FEP. Our findings suggest that targeting negative schema in individuals with FEP exposed to ChT will be an effective strategy for reducing suicidality.

