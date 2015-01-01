Abstract

A first episode of psychosis (FEP) can derail a patient's educational goals, including attainment of a college education, and this can have lasting ramifications for socioeconomic and health outcomes. Despite this, few studies have examined return to college, which is an important index of real-world educational success after a FEP. In this study, we conducted a longitudinal medical record review of patients in a transdiagnostic outpatient FEP program and performed survival analysis, setting return to college as the endpoint, among the subset of patients whose college education was interrupted. We found that 82% (93/114) of college-enrolled FEP individuals experienced disruptions to their education after FEP, but that return to college also occurred in a substantial proportion (49/88, 56%) among those on leave who had follow-up data. In this sample, the median time to college return was 18 months. When separated by baseline diagnostic category, FEP patients with affective psychotic disorders (FEAP, n = 45) showed faster time to college return than those with primary psychotic disorders (FEPP, n = 43) (median 12 vs 24 mo; P =.024, unadjusted). When adjusted for having no more than 1 psychiatric hospitalization at intake and absence of cannabis use in the 6 months prior to intake (which were also significant predictors), differences by diagnostic category were more significant (hazard ratio 2.66, 95% CI 1.43-4.94, P =.002). Participation in education is an important outcome for stakeholders, and students with FEP can be successful in accomplishing this goal.

