Journal Article

Citation

Flaathen EME, Lukasse M, Garnweidner-Holme L, Angelshaug J, Henriksen L. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801220954274

PMID

32985376

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) during pregnancy has negative health impacts on the woman and the fetus. There is a lack of evidence supporting effective interventions to prevent IPV during pregnancy. This user-involvement study was conducted to get feedback on a culturally sensitive, tablet intervention containing questions about violence and safety-behaviors and a video promoting safety behaviors. This resulted in important feedback on the intervention content. Our findings show that women are in favor of disclosing IPV via a tablet. They suggested ways to address barriers for disclosure, such as safeguarding anonymity and creating a trustful relationship with the midwife.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; interventions; pregnancy; antenatal care; culture-sensitivity; mHealth technology; user involvement

