Thalgaspitiya SPB, Wijekoon HS, Wijerathne BTB. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.wem.2020.06.007

32981829

The spotted deer Axis axis is a Cervidae mammal that lives in most parts of Southeast Asia. Spotted deer attacks on humans are scarcely reported in the literature and are a rare phenomenon. A 31-y-old man was attacked by an unprovoked male spotted deer while supervising maintenance inside a deer enclosure. The victim received deep lacerations in the lower limbs and puncture wounds in the chest and abdomen. The victim made a full recovery after prompt management at a tertiary care hospital. The potential factors leading to this uncommon attack are discussed.


injuries; Sri Lanka; animal attacks; deer attack

