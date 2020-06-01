SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Przepiorka AM, Hill T, Blachnio AP, Sullman MJM, Taylor JE, Mamcarz P. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 73: 29-37.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trf.2020.06.008

PMID

Abstract

Anxiety can negatively affect an individual's psychological wellbeing and lead to mild-to-moderate functional impairment in various areas of their lives. Despite this, the relationship between anxiety and driving performance has received very little empirical attention. The Driving Behaviour Scale (Clapp, Olsen, Beck, et al., 2011, Clapp, Olsen, Danoff-Burg, et al., 2011) was developed as a measure of anxious driving behaviours to support research in this area. The current study details adaptation and validation of the Driving Behaviour Scale (DBS; Clapp, Olsen, Beck, et al., 2011, Clapp, Olsen, Danoff-Burg, et al., 2011) in 310 university students in Poland. The overall internal consistency for the DBS was 0.76, while the two subscales demonstrated acceptable internal consistency (safety/cautious = 0.75 and hostile/aggressive behaviours = 0.85). The reliability estimates for performance deficit returned a lower coefficient of 0.65. Factor analysis produced a three-factor solution that supported the original structure of the DBS. The DBS may be utilised as a measure of driving anxiety in samples drawn from the general population.


Language: en

Keywords

Assessment; Driving anxiety; Driving behaviour; Motor vehicle accident

