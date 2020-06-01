|
Hidayati I, Tan W, Yamu C. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 73: 155-173.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Despite numerous studies on how gender differences affect transport mobility choices and perception of safety, there has been little emphasis on the influence of spatial and socio-cultural constructs on it, particularly in the Southeast Asian context. This article investigates this relation through (1) an on-street survey involving 383 participants in eight neighbourhoods in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, (2) analysing videos taken with the walking with video approach, and (3) a computational analysis of the street network using space syntax.
Language: en
Gender; Mobility; On-street survey; Perceived safety; Space syntax; Walking with video