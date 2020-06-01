Abstract

Does sensation seeking--as a personality trait that is closely related to risky driving--affect a driver's hazard perception, and if so, under what circumstances? Using hazard locations and vehicle signals as cues, this study classifies traffic situations into four types: danger ahead with cues, danger ahead without cues, danger behind with cues, and danger behind without cues. Based on these classifications, we examine the characteristics of hazard perception, decision-making criteria, sensitivity, and visual attention patterns of drivers with different sensation-seeking tendencies. Fifty-two experienced drivers were recruited for experiments in Dalian, China. Using computer, participants were shown videos taken from the driver's perspective and were asked to respond to hazards by pressing keys on the left mouse button. Their eye movements were recorded, and a multi-dimensional driving-style scale was used to divide participants into higher and lower sensation-seeking groups. The results showed that the higher sensation-seeking drivers had a lower hazard detection rate, fewer fixation counts, and shorter glances when there were cues, and they responded more slowly when there was danger ahead. For dangers ahead with cues and dangers behind without cues, the more attention the higher sensation-seeking drivers paid to the danger, the slower their response and the lower their hazard detection rate. The results indicated that higher sensation-seeking drivers have poor hazard perception in situations when there are vehicle signals as prompting clues and dangers ahead. In particular, for a danger with clues, the visual agility of the higher sensation-seeking drivers was worse than that of the lower sensation-seeking drivers. The more attention they paid to the danger the worse their hazard perception. The results of this study can provide guidance to teach drivers hazard-perception skills.

