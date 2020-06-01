Abstract

In this investigation involving 227 lone professional truck drivers from a national transportation company in a low and moderate-income country (LMIC), Colombia, a multidimensional model of drivers' safety performance and expectations concerning how safety performance dimensions would predict hard braking were evaluated. The results supported a multidimensional conceptualization of professional truck drivers' safety performance, with factors aligned with confirmed general safety performance factors and occupation-specific factors. Furthermore, results supported the expectation that the dimensions associated with communicating safety information and complying with laws and regulations would predict hard braking over and above less conceptually relevant safety performance dimensions such as using personal protective equipment and preparing to drive, safety climate, and region of operation. Notably, a dimension of safety performance expected to promote workplace safety, the communication of health and safety information, was associated with increased hard braking. We discuss the implications of a multidimensional conceptualization and measure of safety performance for studying workplace safety for professional truck drivers in Colombian organizations and beyond.

