Abstract

Decision making in risky driving contexts is mainly guided by automatic processes. This requires the previous learning of cognitive rules and heuristics. The acquisition of safer cognitive heuristics depends on previous experience and adequate feedback to our responses. The first aim of this research was to analyze the effect of negative feedback on risk evaluation and decision processes in dangerous and harmless driving contexts. The second aim was to demonstrate the influence of prior experience upon the process of decision-making and feedback, comparing individuals with and without driving experience. One hundred and three participants (with and without driving license) were required to evaluate a set of 120 driving images with respect to the risk level of the situations and decide whether to brake or not. Half of the participants received negative feedback. The results showed that decisions were faster and more accurate than evaluations, and both were improved by the effect of feedback and previous experience in risk situations. However, the same feedback resulted in inaccurate risk evaluations and decisions in harmless situations. The cognitive processes underlying these effects point to a response bias rather than to discriminative factors. These results clarify the effect of negative feedback and previous experience on different phases of the decision-making process, showing the importance of these factors for the automatic processes and cognitive heuristics implied in driving. Our findings have potentially important applied value in the promotion of safe driving practices.

Language: en