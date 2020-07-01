|
Citation
|
Hagl M, Kouabenan DR. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 73: 488-498.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A major goal of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) deployment is higher road safety. However, these systems are only as safe as users handle them. This article presents a study evaluating the links between the use of ADAS and road risk perception. 101 drivers were invited to evaluate accident probability and risk controllability and to indicate whether they were using ADAS or not.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) use; Risk perception; Road risk; Road safety