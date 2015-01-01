|
Citation
|
Zhang W, Zhao Y, (Jason) Cao X, Lu D, Chai Y. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2020; 86: e102445.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Using a 2017 travel survey dataset and crawled heatmaps and point-of-interests (POIs) data in Beijing, China, this study adopts a gradient boosting decision trees (GBDT) algorithm to measure the relative importance and nonlinear effects of local accessibility, regional accessibility, and transit access on household car ownership.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Auto ownership; Gradient boosting decision trees (GBDT); Local and regional accessibility; Threshold effects; Transit