Citation
Mateo-babiano I, Tiglao NMC, Mayuga KA, Mercado MA, Abis RC. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2020; 86: e102444.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Higher education institutions have played an important role in pursuing sustainable futures, but do they also ensure inclusive futures? This research examines the implementation of a campus-based public bikesharing programs, as a means of creating a 'cycling culture' and changing people's travel behaviours, yet its users appear to favour specific traits. This paper offers perspectives on the extent to which universities assist in achieving sustainable urban mobility.
Language: en
Keywords
Active travel; Asian city; Bicycle sharing; Cycling; Sustainable campus; Walking