Abstract

Higher education institutions have played an important role in pursuing sustainable futures, but do they also ensure inclusive futures? This research examines the implementation of a campus-based public bikesharing programs, as a means of creating a 'cycling culture' and changing people's travel behaviours, yet its users appear to favour specific traits. This paper offers perspectives on the extent to which universities assist in achieving sustainable urban mobility.



RESULTS of this study demonstrate a significant difference in perception between bikeshare users and non-users of the UP Bike Share, the first PBSP pilot scheme implemented in the Philippines.



RESULTS are expected to help give better context to the importance of promoting non-motorized transportation within university campuses that will act as a catalyst for cycling mobility culture and behaviour change to contribute towards enhancing campus sustainability.

Language: en