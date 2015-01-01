|
Nawaz S, Ali Y. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2020; 7: e100182.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Active modes of transport i.e. cycling and walking leave positive and progressive impacts on health, environment, and society. Despite these positive impacts, the developing, as well as many developed economies of the world, sees limited use of active modes of transport. The limited use can be attributed to active transport, being influenced by various social, cultural, and behavioral traits. Through this research, the influence of various social, cultural, behavioral traits on cycling and walking is to be studied. The paper utilizes Decision-Making Trial and Evaluation Laboratory (DEMATEL) for exploring the link between social, behavioral, cultural traits, and active transport in Pakistan.
Language: en
Active transport; Behavior; Culture; DEMATEL; Multi-criteria decision making; Society