Abstract

Active modes of transport i.e. cycling and walking leave positive and progressive impacts on health, environment, and society. Despite these positive impacts, the developing, as well as many developed economies of the world, sees limited use of active modes of transport. The limited use can be attributed to active transport, being influenced by various social, cultural, and behavioral traits. Through this research, the influence of various social, cultural, behavioral traits on cycling and walking is to be studied. The paper utilizes Decision-Making Trial and Evaluation Laboratory (DEMATEL) for exploring the link between social, behavioral, cultural traits, and active transport in Pakistan.



FINDINGS of the research suggest that from considered social parameters, cycling and walking's image as a socially responsible investment and their role in health and safety influence the use of active transport. Exploiting these two social parameters, the use of cycling and walking can be increased. In addition, from amongst the behavioral parameters considered, economic trends and pace of life have the greatest influence on the adoption of active transport as the main mode of transport. Similarly, from considered cultural parameters, the distribution of masses in rural and urban areas, laws and policies, and spending trends motivate the most in shifting towards active modes of transport.

