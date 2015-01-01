|
Glaser M, Krizek KJ, King DA. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2020; 7: e100199.
Abstract
A longstanding mantra is that city governments lack capacities for agile, nimble change; such lack of capacity is starkly realized in how streets are governed. Exhaustive layers of codes, regulations and guidelines support a single objective: moving automobiles. The networks of streets themselves, together with the legislative and institutional networks that guide their character, are in dire need of being modernized. This viewpoint recounts a current perspective of city street governance, formulated by antiquated legislation and procedures; it points to an automobile-dominated regime that restricts innovation. We propose and describe three principles to support innovation and accelerate transformation in how streets are managed: (1) a focus on accessibility, (2) the power of local government, and (3) reflexive learning that draws on strategic experiments with city streets.
Accessibility; City streets; Governance; Learning; Strategic capacity; Transition experiments