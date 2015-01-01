Abstract

Winter road assessment is a research field with considerable progress over the last 10 years. Various sensors and methods have been tested and analysed, often in a laboratory setting, in order to come up with robust and valid assessment tools that can be used to warn the driver, road users in general, and maintenance personnel of critical conditions. In this paper we compare the field measurements of an RCM411 and a MARWIS sensor with each other and with previously performed laboratory experiments, we reflect on OBD-II as a tool in winter road assessment, and perform initial field tests with an experimental radar sensor. The results of the RCM411/MARWIS comparison shows significant correlation between our field experiments and the laboratory experiments, OBD-II appears to be fitting as a supplementary tool in the assessments, and the experimental radar tests uncovers a need for more investigation.

