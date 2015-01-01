Abstract

The importance of motorcycle taxis in Bangkok's intermodal commuter system is acknowledged in studies of urban transport but rarely in sociology. This study aims to clarify the phenomenon of eyes on the street performed by motorcycle taxi drivers. The concept of 'eyes on the street,' crime prevention, and motorcycle taxi services in Bangkok were investigated to conceptualize the theoretical framework. In cases of Chatuchak District, motorcycle taxi stands called 'Win' and crime incidents recorded in 2016 were mapped. Data show that crime incidents within 100-m. radius from Win were less than areas without Win. The theoretical model describing the eyes on the street from the motorcycle taxis is the natural surveillance that can deter crime. There is three dimensions of eyes on the street: 1) Within a 100 m. radius from the Win; 2) Within an isovist field (24 m. radius from Win); and 3) Dynamic eyes on the street along the service route of motorcycle taxis. This natural surveillance is driven by three self-organization mechanisms: strategic location, limited membership, and territorial service boundary.

