Abstract

Researchers have documented the ways in which children's parenting and home environments impact their social, emotional, and cognitive skills. There is scientific consensus that certain adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), particularly in the absence of a nurturing caregiver, decrease the likelihood that children will develop optimally. Many ACEs co-occur, thereby increasing the number of adversities children experience. This study examined the interrelatedness of ACEs for 14-month-old children from the Early Head Start Research and Evaluation Project (N = 2361). Using latent class analysis, three classes were identified: ACEs-low (N = 1431, 60.6%), ACEs-parent maltreatment (N = 636, 26.9%), and ACEs-household dysfunction (N = 294, 12.5%). Class membership was significantly associated with related parenting constructs. Children in families with greater household dysfunction (ACEs-household dysfunction) had parents with the highest levels of parenting stress and the lowest levels of self-efficacy, but who were knowledgeable of infant development and were observed to be moderately supportive in play with their child. Parents at risk for child maltreatment (ACEs-parent maltreatment) had moderate levels of stress and self-efficacy, but the least knowledge of development and were observed to be the least supportiveness in play. Our study suggests that infants experience constellations of ACEs, which are differentially associated with parenting characteristics and behaviors.



RESULTS lend credibility to ACE screening in infancy and could be used to inform intervention efforts and the development of more efficient, sensitive screening methods.

