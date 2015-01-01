|
Narayan AJ, Atzl VM, Merrick JS, Harris WW, Lieberman AF. Advers. Resil. Sci. 2020; 1(2): 121-134.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
The present study examined developmental antecedents of angels and ghosts in the nursery during the pregnancy and postnatal periods. Higher levels of benevolent childhood experiences (BCEs) were hypothesized to predict higher levels of angels in the nursery at both periods, whereas higher levels of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) were expected to predict higher levels of ghost in the nursery at both periods. Participants were 101 low-income, ethnically diverse pregnant women (M = 29.10 years, SD = 6.56, range = 18-44; 37% Latina, 22% African American, 20% White, 13% biracial/multiracial, 8% other) planning to deliver at an urban general hospital. During their second or third trimester, they reported on ACEs, BCEs, and demographic information. During pregnancy and 3-4 months of postnatal, they completed the Angels in the Nursery Interview (Van Horn, Lieberman, & Harris, 2008), coded by trained raters for quality of loving memories with childhood caregivers (angel memories) and traumatic intrusions of childhood adversity (ghost memories).
Language: en