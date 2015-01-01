Abstract

Behavioral epigenetics posits that both nature and nurture must be considered when determining the etiology of behavior or disease. The epigenome displays a remarkable ability to respond to environmental input in early sensitive periods but also throughout the lifespan. These responses are dependent on environmental context and lead to behavioral outcomes. While early adversity has been shown to perpetuate issues of mental health, there are numerous intervention strategies shown efficacious to ameliorate these effects. This includes diet, exercise, childhood intervention programs, pharmacological therapeutics, and talk therapies. Understanding the underlying mechanisms of the ability of the epigenome to adapt in different contexts is essential to advance our understanding of mechanisms of adversity and pathways to resilience. The present review draws on evidence from both humans and animal models to explore the responsivity of the epigenome to adversity and its malleability to intervention. Behavioral epigenetics research is also discussed in the context of public health practice and policy, as it provides a meaningful source of evidence concerning child development and disease intervention and prevention.

