Abstract

The aim of this work was to adapt and analyze the internal structure of the Portuguese version of the Leymann Inventory of Psychological Terror (LIPT45). A sample of 404 individuals (70.5% women) aged between 18 and 69 years (M = 32.9; SD = 12.606) was used. The LIPT45-PV is a self-report scale composed by 45 items that assess mobbing in organizations, divided into five dimensions: effects on self-expression; effects on social contacts; effects on personal reputation; effects on the occupational situation and quality of life, and effects on health. Confirmatory factor analysis and Exploratory Structural Equation Modeling (ESEM) were used, through which a five-dimensional model was evaluated, as well as the reliability of the construct and the scores. According to the results of the ESEM, the LIPT45-PV presents a coherent factor structure, as well as greater differentiation between its dimensions. Likewise, the reliability indicators of the construct and the results were adequate. We can conclude that the LIPT45-PV reveals psychometric characteristics (internal structure and reliability) that configure it as an adequate instrument to evaluate the respective construct in adults.



Keywords : mobbing; Adaptation; Mobbing; Mistreatment at Work; Emotional Abuse.





O objetivo deste trabalho consiste em adaptar e analisar a estrutura interna da versão portuguesa do Leymann Inventory of Psychological Terror (LIPT45). Foi utilizada uma amostra de 404 indivíduos (70,5% mulheres) entre os 18 e os 69 anos (M = 32,9; DP = 12.606). O LIPT45-PV é uma escala de autorrelato composta por 45 itens que avaliam o assédio moral nas organizações, divididos em cinco dimensões: efeitos na autoexpressão; efeitos sobre os contatos sociais; efeitos sobre a reputação pessoal; efeitos sobre a situação ocupacional e qualidade de vida, e efeitos sobre a saúde. Foi utilizada uma análise fatorial confirmatória e o Exploratory Structural Equation Modeling (ESEM), mediante os quais se avaliou um modelo de cinco dimensões, além da confiabilidade do construto e das pontuações. Em conformidade com os resultados da ESEM, o LIPT45-PV apresenta uma estrutura fatorial coerente, assim como uma maior diferenciação entre as suas dimensões. Da mesma forma, os indicadores de confiabilidade do construto e das pontuações foram adequados. Conclui-se que o LIPT45-PV revela características psicométricas (estrutura interna e confiabilidade) que o configura como um instrumento adequado para avaliar o respetivo constructo em adultos.



Keywords : adaptação; maltrato laboral; abuso emocional.

Language: pt