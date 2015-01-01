|
Citation
|
Teixeira JNS, Resende AC, Perissinotto R. Aval. Psicol. 2020; 19(2): 123-131.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Vitimização e Psicopatia em Autores de Violência Sexual contra Crianças e Adolescentes
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Instituto Brasileiro de Avaliação Psicologica)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The aim of the present study was to investigate psychopathy traits in offenders that committed sexual offences against children and adolescents, as well as their relationship with life experiences of victimization. The study consisted of 30 inmates serving prison sentences for sexual crimes against children and adolescents, who were divided into two groups: G1, composed of inmates considered psychopathic (PCL-R ≥30); and G2, composed of inmates considered non-psychopathic (PCL-R <30). The results showed significant differences between the groups in relation to recidivism, escape and rebellion, showing that the psychopathic inmates were more undisciplined and more likely to reoffend than the non-psychopaths. In addition, there were indications that the G1 participants had suffered more victimization during their lives than those of the other group.
Language: pt