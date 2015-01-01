Abstract

The aim of the present study was to investigate psychopathy traits in offenders that committed sexual offences against children and adolescents, as well as their relationship with life experiences of victimization. The study consisted of 30 inmates serving prison sentences for sexual crimes against children and adolescents, who were divided into two groups: G1, composed of inmates considered psychopathic (PCL-R ≥30); and G2, composed of inmates considered non-psychopathic (PCL-R <30). The results showed significant differences between the groups in relation to recidivism, escape and rebellion, showing that the psychopathic inmates were more undisciplined and more likely to reoffend than the non-psychopaths. In addition, there were indications that the G1 participants had suffered more victimization during their lives than those of the other group.



Keywords : Psychopathy; PCL-R; Sex Offender; Victimization





O objetivo do estudo foi investigar a vitimização em autores de violência sexual (AVS) contra crianças e adolescentes, assim como sua relação com traços de psicopatia. Participaram 30 reeducandos cumprindo pena em regime fechado por crimes sexuais contra crianças e adolescentes, que foram divididos em dois grupos: G1, AVS considerados psicopatas (PCL-R ≥ 30); G2, AVS não psicopatas (PCL-R < 30). Os instrumentos utilizados no estudo foram: Psychopathy Checklist Revised (PCL-R) e Juvenile Victimization Questionnaire (JVQ). Para análise dos dados, foi utilizada estatística descritiva e comparativa por meio do Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS). Os resultados apontaram que participantes do G1 sofreram mais vitimizações durante a vida do que os participantes do G2.



Keywords : autor de violência sexual; vitimização; psicopatia.

