Violência Doméstica e Autocontrole com Consequências Aversivas Atrasadas e Prováveis
Abstract
|
To assess the relationship between historic of domestic violence and self-control, 53 men and 82 women made choices in hypothetical contexts of domestic violence and money loss using a computer program. In the context of violence, they chose between immediate detention for men for one or six months and detention after one year or with a 50% chance. With money they chose between losing $100 immediately and losses with a 50% chance or after one year. Delayed/probable detention duration and loss of money were increased to assess equivalence with immediate detentions and losses. Women and men without historic violence indicated shorter delayed detention durations than men with historic violence. With money, men with historic violence preferred higher losses than the women, however, presented the opposite regarding probability. These data are compatible with greater avoidance of immediate aversive consequences by men with a history of violence, indicative of a higher level of impulsivity.
