Abstract

To assess the relationship between historic of domestic violence and self-control, 53 men and 82 women made choices in hypothetical contexts of domestic violence and money loss using a computer program. In the context of violence, they chose between immediate detention for men for one or six months and detention after one year or with a 50% chance. With money they chose between losing $100 immediately and losses with a 50% chance or after one year. Delayed/probable detention duration and loss of money were increased to assess equivalence with immediate detentions and losses. Women and men without historic violence indicated shorter delayed detention durations than men with historic violence. With money, men with historic violence preferred higher losses than the women, however, presented the opposite regarding probability. These data are compatible with greater avoidance of immediate aversive consequences by men with a history of violence, indicative of a higher level of impulsivity.



Keywords : domestic violence; intertemporal discounting; impulsivity.





Visando avaliar a relação entre histórico de violência doméstica e autocontrole, 53 homens e 82 mulheres realizaram escolhas em contextos hipotéticos de violência doméstica e de perda de dinheiro, em um programa de computador. No contexto de violência, escolheram entre prisão, para os homens, imediata por um ou seis meses, e prisão após um ano ou com 50% de chance. Com dinheiro, escolheram entre perder R$100,00 imediatamente e perdas com 50% de chance ou após um ano. O tempo de prisão e a perda de dinheiro atrasados/prováveis eram aumentados para avaliar equivalência com as prisões e perdas imediatas. Mulheres e homens sem histórico indicaram menores tempos de prisão atrasados que os homens com histórico. Com dinheiro, os homens com histórico preferiram perdas atrasadas maiores que as mulheres, mas o contrário com probabilidade. Esses dados são compatíveis com maior evitação de consequências imediatas aversivas pelos homens com histórico, um indicativo de maior nível de impulsividade.



Keywords : violência doméstica; desconto intertemporal; impulsividade.

Language: en