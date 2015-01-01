|
Violência, funções executivas e rendimento acadêmico em estudantes universitários
This study aimed to evaluate the impact of victimization in the previous year and throughout life on academic performance in higher education from the analysis of executive functions. The study included 90 students aged 19 to 24 years. The instruments used were the Five Digit Test (FDT) and the Juvenile Victimization Questionnaire (JVQ). Violence suffered in the previous year and throughout the lifetime, executive functions (EFs) and academic achievement (AC) were assessed. The results showed that individuals that had suffered abuse and sexual violence in the previous year had lower AC compared to the group that had not suffered violence. Violence through ill-treatment and sexual violence also positively correlated with executive functions in both automatic and controlled processes. The data indicate that suffering violence has repercussions on the executive functions and academic performance in adulthood.
