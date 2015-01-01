Abstract

This study aimed to evaluate the impact of victimization in the previous year and throughout life on academic performance in higher education from the analysis of executive functions. The study included 90 students aged 19 to 24 years. The instruments used were the Five Digit Test (FDT) and the Juvenile Victimization Questionnaire (JVQ). Violence suffered in the previous year and throughout the lifetime, executive functions (EFs) and academic achievement (AC) were assessed. The results showed that individuals that had suffered abuse and sexual violence in the previous year had lower AC compared to the group that had not suffered violence. Violence through ill-treatment and sexual violence also positively correlated with executive functions in both automatic and controlled processes. The data indicate that suffering violence has repercussions on the executive functions and academic performance in adulthood.



Keywords : executive functions; academic achievement; violence.





O presente artigo teve como objetivo avaliar impactos da vitimização, no último ano e ao longo da vida, no desempenho acadêmico no ensino superior a partir da análise das funções executivas. Participaram do estudo 90 estudantes com idade de 19 a 24 anos. Os instrumentos utilizados foram o Five Digit Test (FDT) e o questionário Juvenile Victimization Questionnaire (JVQ). Foram avaliados a violência ocorrida no último ano e ao longo da vida, as funções executivas (FE) e o rendimento acadêmico (CR). Os resultados apontaram que indivíduos que sofreram violência por maus-tratos e sexual no último ano apresentaram CR mais baixo em relação ao grupo que não sofreu violência. Violência por maus-tratos e violência sexual também correlacionaram positivamente com funções executivas, tanto nos processos automáticos quanto nos controlados. Os dados apontam que sofrer violências têm repercussão nas funções executivas e desempenho acadêmico na vida adulta.



Keywords : funções executivas; rendimento acadêmico; violência.

Language: en