Abstract

This paper investigates the effects of Good Samaritan Laws on opioid overdose mortality rates in the United States. Evaluating policy interventions in response to upticks in opioid mortality is crucial to enact federal legislation that protects communities. However, concerns about moral hazard implications could have profound impacts on current efforts to combat the epidemic. This paper will look at various policies proposed and evaluate the effects of such policies on overall mortality rates, elucidating the moral hazard effects of Good Samaritan Laws.



Available: https://digitalcommons.iwu.edu/uer/vol16/iss1/12

Language: en