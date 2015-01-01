Abstract

Background

Significant public health concerns exist regarding the misuse and abuse of prescription opioids. Abuse-deterrent formulation (ADF) opioids may be leveraged as an important tool for combating the current opioid crisis.



Objectives

To evaluate the relationships between ADF opioid formulary coverage and the ADF utilization rate, the risk for opioid abuse or overdose, opioid abuse or overdose-related healthcare resource utilization, and medical costs within a calendar year.



Methods

This cross-sectional multiyear panel study included adults prescribed an opioid medication in 2015 or 2016. We analyzed the medical and pharmacy claims linked to health plan benefit design data. An ADF opioid--including reformulated oxycodone hydrochloride (HCl) controlled-release (CR; reformulated OxyContin), morphine sulfate and naltrexone HCl extended-release (ER; Embeda), and hydrocodone bitartrate ER (Hysingla ER)--was considered covered if it was listed on the health plan's formulary. Generalized linear models were used to assess the association between ADF opioid formulary coverage and the study outcomes.



Results

Of 1,350,607 eligible patients, those enrolled in health plans with coverage of ADF opioids were more likely to fill a prescription for an ADF opioid than those enrolled in plans that did not cover ADF opioids. The risk for opioid abuse or overdose was significantly lower among patients enrolled in plans with broader ADF coverage (adjusted odds ratio [OR], 0.91; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.86-0.95 for oxycodone HCl CR only vs no ADF coverage; adjusted OR, 0.70; 95% CI, 0.67-0.73 for oxycodone HCl CR plus ≥1 ADF opiods vs no ADF; adjusted OR, 0.77; 95% CI, 0.73-0.81 for oxycodone HCl CR plus ≥1 ADF opiods vs oxycodone HCl CR only; all P <.0001). Approximately 15% and 25% reductions in the opioid abuse or overdose-related hospitalization rate and medical costs were observed for those in the oxycodone HCl CR plus ≥1 ADF opioids coverage group versus those without ADF opioid coverage.



Conclusions

Broad formulary coverage of ADF opioids is associated with reduced rates of opioid abuse or overdose in real-world managed care populations. Health plan administrators and policymakers may consider improving the formulary coverage of ADF opioids as a strategy to ensure appropriate patient access to necessary pain medications while mitigating risk for opioid abuse or overdose.

