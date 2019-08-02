Abstract

The main objective of this study was to evaluate the effects of road-rail at grade crossing on traffic performance. The study started by characterizing the existing traffic performance and correlating them with the existing flow problems. Finally, conclusions were drawn by comparing the level of service (LOS) and vehicular delay at different scenarios on two study areas. In this study, manual traffic counting method aided with video recording during the congested time period and the actual geometry of study junctions have been used for characterizing the existing traffic performance and for the input of VISSIM software. The existing traffic performance was analyzed by the use of Microsoft excel, while the vehicular delay and LOS have been determined by the use of VISSIM simulation modelling software version 9.0 in three different scenarios, by considering both light rail vehicle (LRV) and pedestrian crossing, without LRV crossing and in absence of pedestrians. From the result of the study, most of the movements dominated by the through movements of north bound (41%, 37%) and south bound (31%, 46%) for Adey Ababa and Sebategna intersections respectively. The west bound left turn and north bound right turn movements of Sebategna intersection was greater than other left and right turning movements, this was due to both movements to and from the largest market place merkato. The levels of service of the first scenario for both intersections were between LOS F and D for all movements except the LRV movements. According to an additional delay analysis, from the three scenarios an average additional delay due to LRV crossing have been 1.46 sec./veh and 1.51 sec./veh for Sebategna and Adey Ababa intersections respectively, while an average additional delay due to pedestrian crossing shown to be 13.22 sec./veh and 5.37 sec./veh for Sebategna and Adey Ababa intersections respectively. From those result of additional delay, the traffic performance was more affected by pedestrian crossing than that of LRV crossing. Based on this finding, alternative route was recommended for vehicles whose destination were Merkato market center from southern and western part of the city for Sebategna intersection, and providing pedestrian overpass crossing facility on the near-by intersections along LRT will minimize the existing traffic performance problems.

