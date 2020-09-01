Abstract

Cycling is not popular in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In 2015, three bicycle lanes started service in the city for the first time. Although the compatibility of sites for bicycling was studied, the health and environmental impact were not analysed. The objective of this study was to evaluate health economic benefits due to increased physical activity from bicycling from interventions to increase the number of cyclists. Existing situation and two scenarios with different levels of bicycling were considered for analysis. Sensitivity analysis was also conducted considering a 20% variation in demand and cost. The health and economic assessment tool (HEAT V.2.3) was used to estimate the health economic benefit of increased physical activity from cycling. Inputs for HEAT tool were made based on reliable secondary sources and engineering judgment.



RESULTS indicate that health economic benefits from bicycling represent 4-20% of investment to encourage bicycling. There was an increase in health benefits related to an increase in the number of cyclists. Wider network intervention was also more sensitive to intervention costs and expected demand. Planners and policymakers are advised to design low-cost interventions and increase the number of cyclists.

