INTRODUCTION: Pedestrians, especially children, are among the most vulnerable active groups in traffic. One of the major causes of death and disability is pedestrian and children injuries. Therefore, it is important to prevent these injuries, which requires educational strategies and implementation of scientific-practical interventions. This study aimed to investigate the effect of educational intervention on safe crossing along the street among students using Children's Traffic Park in Yazd, Iran. Materials & Methods: This interventional study was conducted with a pretest-posttest design. This study included 66 elementary students (1st, 2nd, and 3rd grades) who were selected by random sampling from schools in Yazd, Iran, during the academic year of 2018-19. The intervention consisted of theoretical and practical training in the Children's Traffic Park. The data were collected using a 12-item checklist assessing the safe crossing of the street. Moreover, the data were analyzed through descriptive statistics and a paired two-sample Student's t-Test. Ethics code: IR.SSU.SPH.REC.1397.055 Findings: In total, 50% of the students were male with a mean age of 7.65±1.36 years. The minimum level of respecting safe behaviors was related to passing through the crosswalks (62.1%) and pedestrian overpasses (66.7%). Therefore, it was revealed that more than 60% of the students did not comply with these safety behaviors. The mean±SD scores of respecting safe behaviors when crossing the street were 9.5±1.75 and 9.86±1.41 before and after the intervention, respectively. The results also showed a significant increase in the scores of respecting safe behavior when crossing the street among students after the intervention...





رب یکیفارت کراپ زا هدافتسا اب یشزومآ هلخادم ریثات یسررب

ییادتبا هرود نازومآ شناد رد نابایخ زا نمیا روبع



و هدايپ نيرباع یاه بيسآ.دنهد یم ليکشت ار کيفارت رد لاعف یاه هورگ نيرتريذپ بيسآ زا یکي ناکدوک صوصخ هب و هدايپ نيرباع :همدقم

هعلاطم.دشاب یم یلمع-یملع تلاخادم یارجا و یشزومآ یاهدربهار دنمزاين رما نيا زا یريگشيپ و تسا یناوتان و گرم مهم ليلاد زا یکي ناکدوک

.تفرگ ماجنا نازومآ شناد رد نابايخ زا نميا روبع رب یکيفارت کراپ زا هدافتسا اب یشزومآ هلخادم ريثات نازيم نييعت فده اب رضاح

شناد زا رفن 66 لماش هعلاطم دروم هنومن.دش ماجنا "نومزآ سپ-نومزآ شيپ" حرط اب و یا هلخادم عون زا شهوژپ نيا :اه شور و داوم

.دندش باختنا یفداصت یريگ هنومن تروص هب هک دندوب 97-98 یليصحت لاس رد دزي رهش سرادم )موس و مود ،لوا یاه هياپ(یيادتبا هرود نازومآ

12 رب لمتشم نابايخ زا نميا روبع یبايزرا یتسيل کچ ،تاعلاطا یروآدرگ رازبا.دوب یکيفارت کراپ طيحم رد یلمع و یرظن شزومآ لماش هلخادم

.دش هدافتسا یا هنومنود جوز یت نومزآ و یفيصوت رامآ یاه صخاش زا زين اه هداد ليلحت و هيزجت یارب.دوب لاوس

راتفر تياعر نازيم نيرتمک.دندوب لاس 7/65±1/36 ینس نيگنايم اب رسپ دصرد 50 ،هعلاطم دروم زومآ شناد 66 نيب زا :شهوژپ یاه هتفای

نيا نازومآ شناد دصرد 60 زا شيب هک یا هنوگ هب دوب )دصرد 66/7(هدايپ رباع )لپ(هاگرذگ زا روبع و )دصرد 62/1(هدايپ رباع طخ زا روبع هب طوبرم نميا

9/86±1/41 شزومآ زا دعب و 9/5±1/75 شزومآ زا لبق نابايخ زا روبع رد نميا راتفر تياعر هرمن رايعم فارحنا و نيگنايم.دندوب هدرکن تياعر ار دراوم

هتفاي شيازفا یراد ینعم تروص هب شزومآ زا دعب نازومآ شناد نيب رد نابايخ زا روبع رد نميا راتفر تياعر هرمن داد ناشن جياتن.دوب

.)P<0.006(تسا

دوب راذگريثات نازومآ شناد رد نابايخ زا نميا روبع رب یکيفارت کراپ زا هدافتسا اب یشزومآ هلخادم هک داد ناشن اه هتفاي :یریگ هجیتن و ثحب

.درک هدافتسا سرادم رد نابايخ زا نميا روبع روظنم هب یشزومآ یاه همانرب نيودت رد یبوچراچ ناونع هب هلخادم نيا زا دوش یم داهنشيپ اذل.تسا

