Abstract

Background



This study described and analysed the features of powered mobility device (PMD)-related injuries and compared elderly and younger adult injuries.



Methods



Data from Korea Emergency Department-based Injury In-depth Surveillance (EDIIS) database involving eight emergency departments in 2011-2016 were analysed. The inclusion criteria were injuries sustained during the use of PMDs. The variables were compared between adults aged ≥ 65 years and younger adults. Primary and secondary outcomes were severe trauma and poor clinical course accordingly. The logistic regression analysis was used to identify risk factors for study outcomes.



Results



A total of 231 adults were enrolled, of whom 150 were ≥ 65 years of age. The total number of PMD-related injuries and the proportion of elderly injured patients increased annually, and most injuries occurred on the roadway and did not involve crash opponents. By multivariate analysis, patients aged ≥ 65 years had a higher injury severity score (adjusted odds ratio [AOR], 2.78; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.50-5.40) and had a higher incidence of intensive care unit admissions, surgery, and death (AOR, 2.42; 95% CI, 1.16-5.28).



Conclusion



Given the higher number and severity of injuries sustained among elderly adults ≥ 65 years of age shown in this study, we recommend that safety educations, such as the use of protective equipment and the safe driving on the roadway, are considered for PMD users ≥ 65 years of age.

