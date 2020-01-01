Abstract

Lemah Abang - Bandungan Road is an accident-prone area with high speed characteristics. In fact, there is no speed management devices available. Therefore, it is necessary to implement speed management devices with their simulations to reduce the vehicle speed. There were 2 types of devices simulated, they were the simulation of speed limit signs (simulation 1) and the simulation of speed markings (simulation 2). The effectiveness of speed management devices is based on the speed reduction according to the speed limit and the comparison of means test analysis. The results of the analysis show that the most effective speed management device is the speed limit sign from the simulation 1 because it could reduce the speed about 4 km/h (7%).



