Abstract

Cycle rickshaw is one of the modes of paratransit transportation that has advantages in supporting the sustainability of the transportation system in Klojen District, Malang City. However, the provision of cycle rickshaw that is not in accordance to the needs of the community in Klojen District causes the community to feel less satisfied with the services provided. The main purpose of the study was to describe conditions, problems of cycle rickshaws and to determine the operational performance of cycle rickshaw in Klojen District, Malang City. The study used analysis of cycle rickshaw's operational performance, namely evaluative descriptive analysis by comparing each variable of operational performance with existing standards. The results showed that some of the operational performance of cycle rickshaw do not meet the existing standards with an average speed of 4.88 km/h, the average service distance of 1.25 km, and the operational time of cycle rickshaw 7 to 9 hours per day.

