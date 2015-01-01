Abstract

Trait anger may increase traffic accident risk. In the current research, 9 items of the trait anger scale were translated into Indonesian and used to assess whether the 9 trait anger items were very unfit, unfit, fit very fit with the respondent's personality. Respondents also asked to tell their accident histories. Several general questions also asked such as name, gender, age, marital status, origin, address, monthly personal expense. A series of mean different t-tests were conducted to know whether trait anger is related to traffic accident risk. 600 respondents were asked to fill out the questionnaires. Each 200 respondents in Denpasar, Manado, and Padang. Half of them were car drivers and another half of them were motorcycle riders.

Language: en