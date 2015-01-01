Abstract

Ships have been preferable transportation modes in archipelagic countries like Indonesia because of their capability of transporting heavy loads. Indonesia has a great potential in maritime business and employment. However, accidental rate on board is also very high. Therefore, human behaviors during the activities on the sea become determining factors. This study discussed the use of PPE by student officers during accidents on board. The study used a quantitative method by questioner dissemination to 60 student officers (30 from nautical study and 30 from engineering study) from different grades. The study found that 47 respondents had suffered accident related to PPE, 11 related to improper PPE, 6 accidents due to the absence of helmet, 18 accidents due to the absence of safety shoes, 4 accidents due to the absence of goggle, and 8 accidents due to the absence of glove, resulting in a broken finger accident. This study recommended the company to socialize the PPE required by the law to prevent accident at work.

Language: en