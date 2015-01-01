SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kahl Joyce M. Undergrad. Econ. Rev. 2020; 16(1): e16.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Illinois Wesleyan University)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

With the decline in marriage rates and the rise in mental health issues, understanding the potential correlation between marital status and overall mental health is of economic importance. This research explores the potential effects of marital status on mental health in the U.S., using microdata from the 2016 Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance System. The role of marital status is examined on three different dependent variables. My results suggest that marriage is associated with a decrease in number of days of poor mental health, a decrease in the likelihood of a depressive disorder diagnosis, and an increase in overall life satisfaction.

Available at: https://digitalcommons.iwu.edu/uer/vol16/iss1/16


Language: en
