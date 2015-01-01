Abstract

This article builds on a recent body of research relating to the development of charter schools in New Orleans. In particular, this article employs two multivariate Ordinary Least Squares models as well as a Propensity Score Matching design to predict selected student outcomes based on given school characteristics. Although past research has determined that school outcomes in New Orleans have improved since Hurricane Katrina, this study finds that Recovery School District charter schools continue to perform worse than traditional New Orleans schools ten years after the disaster.



Available at: https://digitalcommons.iwu.edu/uer/vol15/iss1/9

Language: en