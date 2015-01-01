Abstract

This paper empirically analyses the relationship between unemployment and rape, using data from 11 states of India. This is undertaken to test whether there is a positive or negative association between unemployment and crime, in particular rape, using the tools of econometrics. Three significant results emerge. First, there exists a negative association between rape and unemployment in India. Second, literacy rates have a positive coefficient with the reasonable interpretation being literacy increases reported rape not actual rape. Third, positive gender developments have a crucial bearing on violent crime against women. The paper is unique in studying rape in relation to unemployment in India and sheds light on the nature of the crime, reporting and impact of social developments on crimes against women.



Available at: https://digitalcommons.iwu.edu/uer/vol15/iss1/17

Language: en