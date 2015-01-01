|
Sally Glassman H, Rhodes P, Buus N. Health (London) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32993383
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is an NGO designed to support anyone who identifies as alcoholic to stop drinking alcohol. Existing qualitative research in this field has primarily reflected the experiences of those who have conformed to AA ideology and had positive experiences in AA. To address this, the current study aimed to explore the perspectives and experiences of individuals who have left AA with some degree of disappointment. The study involved semi-structured interviews with 11 ex-members of AA from America, Australia, and England, who were recruited from several private social media platforms. The study used an interactionist conception of social career involving conversion and deconversion, and data were analyzed thematically.
qualitative research; Alcoholics Anonymous; conversion; deconversion; peer-to-peer