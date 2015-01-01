SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McAndrew J, O'Leary J, Cotter D, Cannon M, Machale S, Murphy K, Barry H. Ir. J. Psychol. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Irish Institute of Psychological Medicine)

10.1017/ipm.2020.115

32996441

OBJECTIVES: To determine if the initial COVID-19 societal restrictions, introduced in Ireland in March 2020, impacted on the number and nature of psychiatry presentations to the emergency department (ED) of a large academic teaching hospital.

METHODS: We examined anonymised clinical data of psychiatry presentations to the ED during the initial 8-week period of COVID-19 restrictions. Data from corresponding 8-week periods in 2018 and 2019 were also extracted for comparison.

RESULTS: Psychiatry presentations to ED reduced by 21% during the COVID-19 restrictions, from 24/week to 19/week when compared with corresponding periods in 2018/2019 (1-way 2-sample Poisson Rate Test estimate of difference -5.2/week, 95% CI 1.3-9.1, p = 0.012). Numbers attending for out of hours assessment remained unchanged (81 vs 80), but numbers seeking assessment during normal hours decreased (71 vs 114). We observed increased presentations from the <18 age group, but decreased presentations from the 18-29 age group (Pearson Chi-Square 20.363, DF = 6, p = 0.002). We recorded an increase in anxiety disorders during the initial COVID-19 restrictions (31 vs 23), and a reduction in alcohol disorders (28 vs 52). The proportion of presentations with suicidal ideation or self-harm as factors remained unchanged.

CONCLUSIONS: Rates of emergency presentation with mental illness reduced during the initial COVID-19 restrictions. This may represent an unmet burden of mental health need. Younger people may be experiencing greater distress and mental illness during the current crisis. More people sought help for anxiety disorders during the COVID-19 restrictions compared with corresponding data from 2018/2019.


