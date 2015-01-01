|
Goyal S, Jain S, Rai G, Vishnu R, Kamath GS, Bishnoi AK, Gaude Y, Kumara V, Joshi H, Reddy R. J. Cardiothorac. Surg. 2020; 15(1): 271.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32993750
BACKGROUND: Incidence of foreign body aspiration has been noticed predominantly in age group ranging from 12 months-3 years. Foreign body in the trachea is a medical emergency as presentation is in respiratory distress. Obstruction of only one main or distal bronchus, leads to severe cough, choking sensation and breathlessness. Without early intervention, it can lead to collapse, consolidation and pneumonia of the affected lung.
Language: en
Bronchus; Foreign body (FB); Foreign body aspiration (FBA); Rigid bronchoscopy