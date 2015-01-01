SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Geller RJ, Decker MR, Adedimeji AA, Weber KM, Kassaye S, Taylor TN, Cohen J, Adimora AA, Haddad LB, Fischl M, Cunningham S, Golub ET. J. Womens Health (Larchmont) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/jwh.2019.7972

PMID

32996812

Abstract

BACKGROUND:
Our objectives were to estimate the association of gender-based violence (GBV) experience with the risk of sexually transmitted infection (STI) acquisition in HIV-seropositive and HIV-seronegative women, to compare the STI risks associated with recent and lifetime GBV exposures, and to quantify whether these associations differ by HIV status.

Methods:
We conducted a multicenter, prospective cohort study in the Women's Interagency HIV Study, 1994-2018. Poisson models were fitted using generalized estimating equations to estimate the association of past 6-month GBV experience (physical, sexual, or intimate partner psychological violence) with subsequent self-reported STI diagnosis (gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia, pelvic inflammatory disease, or trichomoniasis).

Results:
Data from 2868 women who reported recent sexual activity comprised 12,069 person-years. Higher STI risk was observed among HIV-seropositive women (incidence rate [IR] 5.5 per 100 person-years) compared with HIV-seronegative women (IR 4.3 per 100 person-years). Recent GBV experience was associated with a 1.28-fold (95% confidence interval [CI] 0.99, 1.65) risk after adjustment for HIV status and relevant demographic, socioeconomic, and sexual risk variables. Other important risk factors for STI acquisition included unstable housing (adjusted incidence rate ratio [AIRR] 1.81, 95% CI 1.32-2.46), unemployment (AIRR 1.42, 95% CI 1.14-1.76), transactional sex (AIRR 2.06, 95% CI 1.52-2.80), and drug use (AIRR 1.44, 95% CI 1.19-1.75). Recent physical violence contributed the highest risk of STI acquisition among HIV-seronegative women (AIRR 2.27, 95% CI 1.18-4.35), whereas lifetime GBV experience contributed the highest risk among HIV-seropositive women (AIRR 1.59, 95% CI 1.20-2.10).

Conclusions:
GBV prevention remains an important public health goal with direct relevance to women's sexual health.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual violence; intimate partner violence; HIV; physical violence; sexually transmitted infections

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print