Abstract

PURPOSE: The present study aims to identify the attitudes of men living in two different cities of Turkey towards violence against women and to investigate the variables affecting their attitudes towards violence.



DESIGN AND METHODS: This descriptive and cross-sectional study was conducted in two factories in Ağrı and Kahramanmaraş cities between October and November 2019.



FINDINGS: Participants' ISKEBE Violence against Women Attitude Scale mean score was 98.14 ± 20.30, Attitudes towards Body subscale mean score was 64.73 ± 11.99, and Attitudes towards Identity subscale mean score was 33.41 ± 10.45. Of all the participants, 32.6% demonstrated positive attitudes towards violence against women, and 67.4% demonstrated negative attitudes towards violence against women.



PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Knowing males' attitudes towards violence against women can contribute to the development of violence policies towards women.

