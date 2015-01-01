|
Citation
|
Slikboer R, Muir SD, Silva SSM, Meyer D. Syst. Rev. 2020; 9(1): e220.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32988410
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Expenditure on driver-related behavioral interventions and road use policy is often justified by their impact on the frequency of fatal and serious injury crashes. Given the rarity of fatal and serious injury crashes, offense history, and crash history of drivers are sometimes used as an alternative measure of the impact of interventions and changes to policy. The primary purpose of this systematic review was to assess the rigor of statistical modeling used to predict fatal and serious crashes from offense history and crash history using a purpose-made quality assessment tool. A secondary purpose was to explore study outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Statistics; Traffic; Systematic review; Crash; Crash history; Driver offenses; Offense; Quality assessment tool; Statistical modeling