|
Citation
|
Molina-García J, Campos S, García-Massó X, Herrador-Colmenero M, Gálvez-Fernández P, Molina-Soberanes D, Queralt A, Chillón P. Int. J. Behav. Nutr. Phys. Act. 2020; 17(1): 124.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32993682
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Literature focusing on youth has reported limited evidence and non-conclusive associations between neighborhood walkability measures and active commuting to and from school (ACS). Moreover, there is a lack of studies evaluating both macro- and micro-scale environmental factors of the neighborhood when ACS is analyzed. Likewise, most studies on built environment attributes and ACS focus on urban areas, whereas there is a lack of studies analyzing rural residential locations. Moreover, the relationship between built environment attributes and ACS may differ in children and adolescents. Hence, this study aimed to develop walkability indexes in relation to ACS for urban and rural children and adolescents, including both macro- and micro-scale school-neighborhood factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Physical activity; Youth; Active transport; Health disparities; MAPS-global tool; Physical environment; School active travel