Hartley G, Eckstrom E, Allison L. New Engl. J. Med. 2020; 383(14): 1395.

(Copyright © 2020, Massachusetts Medical Society)

10.1056/NEJMc2026944

32997923

To the Editor: In the Strategies to Reduce Injuries and Develop Confidence in Elders (STRIDE) study (July 9 issue),1 Bhasin et al. evaluated the effectiveness of individualized recommendations to prevent fall injuries. We find the lack of significant success with this strategy to be wholly unsurprising. Referrals or recommendations alone are insufficient to reduce falls.2 The STRIDE intervention successfully expanded the role of primary care providers to include fall-risk screening, assessment, and individualized care plans. It did not include any direct procedural interventions (e.g., exercise, medication management, home safety modifications, and vision care) or the necessary extensive support to ensure. . .


