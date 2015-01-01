|
Pearce AJ, Sy J, Lee M, Harding A, Mobbs R, Batchelor J, Suter CM, Buckland ME. Acta Neuropathol. Commun. 2020; 8(1): e23.
The first case report of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in a National Football League player in 2005 [9] opened the floodgates for the identification of CTE in American football. CTE is now reported in ex-players of other contact sports, including ice hockey, soccer, rugby union, and most recently in Australian rugby league [2]. To date, repetitive head injury remains the only known risk factor for the development of CTE [3]. Here we describe the first case of CTE in Australian rules football (ARF), the most popular contact sport in Australia.
