Abstract

This autoethnographic study contains vignettes from my life of unrelated but interconnected experiences of sexual abuse which profoundly impacted my life through moments of epiphanous transformation. I am using my voice as the researcher and researched to write authentically and evocatively as a way of truth telling about a difficult subject. This autoethnography invites you to walk in the shoes of myself as the storyteller and for that reason the vignettes are deliberately provocative and expose aspects of my life that have previously been hidden. The vignettes weave together stories that have had a profound impact on me which eventually led me to a career in education. I contend that these experiences laid the foundations for what kind of educator I would become.

Keywords



Autoethnography, Evocative Autoethnography, Phenomenology, Reflexivity, Sexual Abuse, Childhood Sexual Abuse

